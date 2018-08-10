Avalon (AWX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

AWX stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. 413,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,841. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

In other Avalon news, major shareholder International Ltd. Mintbroker sold 192,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $2,983,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,114,867 shares of company stock worth $9,664,183 over the last 90 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

