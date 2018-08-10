Aurubis (NDA) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDA. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.73 ($88.06).

ETR NDA traded down €1.24 ($1.44) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €64.52 ($75.02). 361,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 12-month high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

