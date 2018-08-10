Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Given a $40.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) received a $40.00 price objective from stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOLD. Wedbush increased their price target on Audentes Therapeutics from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Audentes Therapeutics traded down $0.11, hitting $36.11, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 7,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,718. Audentes Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). sell-side analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 71,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $2,809,948.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,140.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $774,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,794 shares of company stock worth $6,960,349 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

