AT&T Inc. (T) Position Trimmed by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,753 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.4% of Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 882,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 76,755 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,143,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,247,000 after purchasing an additional 282,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,591,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,757,000 after purchasing an additional 242,031 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $198.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

