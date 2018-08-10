Atrium Mortgage Investment (AI) Rating Reiterated by Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a C$13.53 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment opened at C$13.35 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$11.85 and a 52-week high of C$13.80.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.62 million during the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 57.75%.

In other news, Director Nancy Lockhart sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$93,980.00.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

