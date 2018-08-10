Atlas Financial (AFH) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFH. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

AFH stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 100,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Atlas Financial has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $21.50.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. Atlas Financial had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. analysts predict that Atlas Financial will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Taylor Maloney Fitzgerald bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,150.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 46.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

