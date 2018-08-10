Atlantic Securities Upgrades Comcast (CMCSA) to “Overweight”

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $42.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.79.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 13.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Comcast by 11.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.