athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for athenahealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.16. athenahealth posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that athenahealth will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow athenahealth.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.47. athenahealth had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATHN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on athenahealth from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 price objective on athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on athenahealth from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of athenahealth in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on athenahealth from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.55.

In other athenahealth news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $751,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,366,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total transaction of $165,385.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,557 shares of company stock worth $985,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in athenahealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in athenahealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in athenahealth by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in athenahealth by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in athenahealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHN traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.55. 704,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,506. athenahealth has a fifty-two week low of $111.61 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

