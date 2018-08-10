ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $352,494.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00965399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003766 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014518 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 205,905,762 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

