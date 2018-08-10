At Home Group (HOME) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HOME. Morgan Stanley raised At Home Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.11.

At Home Group traded up $0.19, hitting $35.47, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 12,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,720. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. analysts predict that At Home Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 2,592 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $88,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Becky Kay Haislip sold 7,194 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $275,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,770,851 shares of company stock valued at $331,094,870 in the last 90 days. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,190,000 after buying an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,707,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth $17,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

