Asure Software (ASUR) Issues Earnings Results

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 10.45%.

Asure Software stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.81 million, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $8,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research set a $25.00 price target on Asure Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Asure Software to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

