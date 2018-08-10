AstraZeneca (AZN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 6,500 ($84.14) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($72.49) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,900 ($76.38) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 5,630 ($72.88) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,577.36 ($72.20).

AstraZeneca opened at GBX 6,050 ($78.32) on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 4,260 ($55.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,520 ($71.46).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 68.40 ($0.89) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

