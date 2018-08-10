Assetmark Inc. Cuts Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 28.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8,481.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,646.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 134,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 126,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William E. Horton sold 18,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $348,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,914.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial opened at $19.28 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.