Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post sales of $3.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $2.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $11.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $14.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $63.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.42). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 379.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In related news, CEO Derek A. Small bought 2,400 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 668,091 shares in the company, valued at $27,712,414.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 43.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,581,000 after buying an additional 243,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,784,000 after purchasing an additional 176,976 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 82.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 233,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105,552 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 83.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 203,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 263.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

ASMB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. 255,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,784. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.86.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.