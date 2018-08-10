Aspen Technology (AZPN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.38.

AZPN stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.07. 9,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,531. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The business had revenue of $125.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 157,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

