Aspen Technology (AZPN) PT Raised to $106.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $90.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.89. 21,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,531. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.