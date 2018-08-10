Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) will announce $133.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.67 million and the lowest is $131.30 million. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A reported sales of $138.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will report full-year sales of $533.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.71 million to $541.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $523.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $507.94 million to $538.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $0.65. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 59.27% and a negative return on equity of 166.55%. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A traded up $0.01, reaching $2.52, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 67,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.96. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Tricadia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A during the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

