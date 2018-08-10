Asante Solutions (PUMP) Receives Overweight Rating from Capital One Financial

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on Asante Solutions from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Asante Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Shares of Asante Solutions traded up $0.40, reaching $17.33, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,290,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,528. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

In other news, Director Pryor Blackwell purchased 13,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $205,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth $152,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 423.7% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 106.8% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 53,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 27,806 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asante Solutions by 257.7% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 807,314 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth $487,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

