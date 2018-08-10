Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in AES Corp (AES)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AES by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 114,285 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 532,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 68,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AES in a report on Friday, April 27th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AES opened at $13.74 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). AES had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.