Array Biopharma (ARRY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Array BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat life threatening and debilitating diseases. The company’s proprietary drug development pipeline is focused on the treatment of cancer and inflammatory disease and includes clinical candidates that are designed to regulate therapeutically important targets. In addition, leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies collaborate with Array to discover and develop drug candidates across a broad range of therapeutic areas. “

ARRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Array Biopharma to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Array Biopharma from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 76,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,345. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Array Biopharma has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.81 million. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Array Biopharma will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $410,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ron Squarer sold 184,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $3,309,183.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,629.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 441,717 shares of company stock worth $7,844,391. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Array Biopharma by 107.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Array Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $191,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Array Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Array Biopharma by 266.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus.

