Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions primarily in North America. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is headquatered in Lancaster, Pa. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE AFI traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $409.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 12.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 8.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 77,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 35.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

