Aridis Pharmaceuticals Prices IPO at $13.00-$15.00 Per Share (ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) expects to raise $28 million in an IPO on Tuesday, August 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 2,000,000 shares at a price of $13.00-$15.00 per share.

Cantor served as the underwriter for the IPO and Maxim Group and Northland Capital Markets were co-managers.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. mAbs represent a fundamentally new treatment approach in the infectious disease market and are designed to overcome key issues associated with current therapies, including drug resistance, short duration of response, negative impact on the human microbiome, and lack of differentiation between treatment alternatives. “.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2003 and has 25 employees. The company is located at 5941 Optical Court, San Jose, CA 95138, US and can be reached via phone at (408) 385-1742 or on the web at http://www.aridispharma.com.

