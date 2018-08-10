Argo Group (AGII) Stake Decreased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,681 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.74% of Argo Group worth $34,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 286,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group opened at $58.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.12 and a beta of 0.62. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

