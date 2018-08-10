argenx SE – (ARGX) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in argenx were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. venBio Select Advisor LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 7.3% during the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 863,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,442,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 39.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,940,000 after buying an additional 236,662 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 25.0% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 80,821 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $31,920,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 19.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 238,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx opened at $91.71 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. argenx SE – has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

