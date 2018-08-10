Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 6th

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th.

Archer Daniels Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Archer Daniels Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland opened at $50.24 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.03. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $60,856.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $158,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,770 shares in the company, valued at $8,974,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,445 shares of company stock worth $5,780,843. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.