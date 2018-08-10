Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 6th

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th.
Archer Daniels Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Archer Daniels Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
Archer Daniels Midland opened at $50.24 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.03. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $60,856.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $158,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,770 shares in the company, valued at $8,974,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,445 shares of company stock worth $5,780,843. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.
About Archer Daniels Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.
