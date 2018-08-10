Arca Biopharma (ABIO) Releases Earnings Results

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Arca Biopharma traded down $0.03, reaching $0.66, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,404. Arca Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arca Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction.

