Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PETX. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aratana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Aratana Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics opened at $5.07 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Aratana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. sell-side analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Steven St sold 11,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $49,851.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent Standridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Aratana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 683.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aratana Therapeutics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics.

