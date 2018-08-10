Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

Aquabounty Technologies traded down $0.10, reaching $2.46, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,776. Aquabounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $33.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -2.56.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. sell-side analysts predict that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aquabounty Technologies stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,458 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Aquabounty Technologies worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.