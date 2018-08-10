Aptose Biosciences (APTO) & bluebird bio (BLUE) Critical Review

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and bluebird bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$11.66 million ($0.52) -5.87 bluebird bio $35.43 million 239.77 -$335.64 million ($7.71) -20.34

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. bluebird bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of bluebird bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -136.61% -119.69% bluebird bio -1,281.01% -31.57% -26.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aptose Biosciences and bluebird bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 bluebird bio 2 8 14 0 2.50

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 140.44%. bluebird bio has a consensus price target of $212.05, indicating a potential upside of 35.19%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than bluebird bio.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats bluebird bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease. The company's lead product candidates in oncology include bb2121 and bb21217, which are anti- B-cell maturation antigens in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology. It also has collaborations with Medigene AG for the research and development of T cell receptor product candidates directed against antigens for the treatment of cancer indications; and TC BioPharm Limited to research and develop gamma delta chimeric antigen receptor modified T cell product candidates for cancer immunotherapy, as well as a partnership agreement with Celgene European Investment Company LLC. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

