Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Announces Earnings Results

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 million.

APVO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. 165,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,088. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APVO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

