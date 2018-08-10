Applied Materials (AMAT) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cowen currently has $62.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Applied Materials to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.72.

AMAT stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 368.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 147.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5,102.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 728.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

