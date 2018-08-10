Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Apollo Endosurgery traded down $0.05, hitting $7.75, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 106,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.11. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 61.61% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. equities research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Newton purchased 72,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $399,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Crawford purchased 363,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 440,772 shares of company stock worth $2,424,246 over the last three months. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 25.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 84,239 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the treatment of obesity. The company offers endo-bariatric products, such as Orbera intragastric balloon system and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System, which are non-surgical alternatives for the treatment of overweight and obese adults; and OverStitch endoscopic suturing system that enables endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through flexible endoscope.

