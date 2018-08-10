Aperio Group LLC Sells 64,107 Shares of Mylan NV (MYL)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,107 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mylan during the second quarter worth $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Mylan by 1,057.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $36.61 on Friday. Mylan NV has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.15). Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.07.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.