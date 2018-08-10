Aperio Group LLC Sells 141,025 Shares of BCE Inc. (BCE)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141,025 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 42.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in BCE by 8.9% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in BCE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 39,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 20.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in BCE by 1.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 215,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. ValuEngine lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

