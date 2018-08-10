Aperio Group LLC Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,505 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAB. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B opened at $30.34 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 16.74%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

