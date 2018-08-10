Aperio Group LLC Grows Holdings in Gap Inc (GPS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of GAP worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,911,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GAP by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GAP by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,916,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in GAP by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in GAP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 1,000,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $32,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,760,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,314,018.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GAP opened at $31.18 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). GAP had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of GAP to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

