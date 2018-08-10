Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,813. The company has a market capitalization of $980.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 26.02 and a quick ratio of 26.02. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler purchased 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $59,785.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 186.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.