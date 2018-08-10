Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Stake Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.2% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management opened at $43.22 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.04%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 184 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

