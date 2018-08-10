Apache (APA) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price objective hoisted by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen set a $48.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an underweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.76.

Apache traded up $0.59, reaching $43.88, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 132,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,930. Apache has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 180.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. analysts forecast that Apache will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 416.67%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apache by 575.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Apache during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

