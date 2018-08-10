Aon PLC (AON) Stake Increased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in AON were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1,468.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AON by 8,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Shares of AON opened at $142.98 on Friday. Aon PLC has a one year low of $130.87 and a one year high of $152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. AON had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.84 per share, with a total value of $798,312.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,962.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $140,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

