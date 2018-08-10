Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 29.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $3,757,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Anthem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 509,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,939,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Anthem by 30.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,000 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total value of $4,820,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,474. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem opened at $261.13 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $179.40 and a 12-month high of $267.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.