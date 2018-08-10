Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

AMGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of Antero Midstream GP stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.21 and a beta of 2.03. Antero Midstream GP has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 million. Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 199.85% and a net margin of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. analysts expect that Antero Midstream GP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Kilstrom sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $903,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 856.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

