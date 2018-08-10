AnaptysBio (ANAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $84.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.22.

AnaptysBio traded up $1.53, reaching $83.65, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 43,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,283. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 2.88. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $134.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.13. analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

