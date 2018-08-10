Analyzing RCI Hospitality (RICK) and Aramark (ARMK)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ: RICK) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RCI Hospitality and Aramark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aramark 0 3 4 0 2.57

RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.06%. Aramark has a consensus price target of $46.14, indicating a potential upside of 17.68%. Given Aramark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than RCI Hospitality.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Aramark shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Aramark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Aramark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $144.90 million 2.21 $8.25 million $1.43 23.07 Aramark $14.60 billion 0.66 $373.92 million $1.77 22.15

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. RCI Hospitality pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aramark has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Aramark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aramark has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Aramark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 12.95% 13.51% 6.38% Aramark 3.26% 17.67% 3.78%

Summary

Aramark beats RCI Hospitality on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of November 30, 2017, the company operated 45 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; two national industry trade publications; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company was formerly known as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. The company also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, plant operations, energy and supply chain management, and purchasing. In addition, it offers on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising housekeeping, plant operations and maintenance, energy management, grounds keeping, landscaping, transportation, capital program management and commissioning, and other facility consulting services. Further, the company provides facility and business support services banquet and catering, retail and merchandise sales, recreational and lodging, and facility management services for sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, it offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also rents, sells, cleans, maintains, and delivers uniform and career apparel, and other textile items; and provides other garments and work clothes, as well as ancillary items. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.