Analyzing Inphi (IPHI) and Synaptics (SYNA)

Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -33.36% -3.46% -1.53% Synaptics -6.28% 11.99% 6.11%

Inphi has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inphi and Synaptics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $348.20 million 4.22 -$74.90 million $0.58 58.02 Synaptics $1.72 billion 0.97 $48.80 million $3.32 14.51

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inphi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Inphi and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 2 4 7 0 2.38 Synaptics 2 3 7 0 2.42

Inphi presently has a consensus price target of $38.35, indicating a potential upside of 13.96%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $48.90, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Inphi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inphi is more favorable than Synaptics.

Summary

Synaptics beats Inphi on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. Its semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenters and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement systems, and military systems. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The company's products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

