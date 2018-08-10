Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for tronc (TRNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for tronc (NASDAQ: TRNC):

8/8/2018 – tronc was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/2/2018 – tronc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tronc, Inc. is a media company. The Company offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. Its portfolio of news and information brands includes daily and weekly titles, digital properties and verticals in markets. Tronc, Inc., formerly known as Tribune Publishing Company, is based in CHICAGO, United States. “

8/1/2018 – tronc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tronc, Inc. is a media company. The Company offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. Its portfolio of news and information brands includes daily and weekly titles, digital properties and verticals in markets. Tronc, Inc., formerly known as Tribune Publishing Company, is based in CHICAGO, United States. “

7/31/2018 – tronc was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2018 – tronc was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/17/2018 – tronc was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/12/2018 – tronc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tronc, Inc. is a media company. The Company offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. Its portfolio of news and information brands includes daily and weekly titles, digital properties and verticals in markets. Tronc, Inc., formerly known as Tribune Publishing Company, is based in CHICAGO, United States. “

7/8/2018 – tronc was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – tronc was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/20/2018 – tronc was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

tronc traded up $0.44, reaching $17.40, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 7,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.78. tronc Inc has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $253.04 million during the quarter. tronc had a positive return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. research analysts predict that tronc Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in tronc by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 118,857 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in tronc by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in tronc by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in tronc by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 176,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 65,849 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in tronc during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

tronc, Inc, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

