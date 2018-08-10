Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 10th (BR, DLPH, DO, HTZ, KORS, NCI, PRA, PRTA, SNAP, WWW)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 10th:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $145.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadridge Financial Solutions’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results missed the Zacks Consensus estimate on both counts. Despite such results, we appreciate Broadridge's focus on enhancing its internal growth with strategic buyouts. It has a strong business model, backed by higher recurring fee revenues. The company has a consistent record of returning value to shareholders in the form of dividend and share repurchases. Shares of Broadridge have outperformed the industry's growth in the past year. However, Broadridge continues to suffer from intense competition. Strong competition can negatively affect the company’s ability to maintain or increase its market share and profitability. Multiple acquisitions increase the company’s exposure to integration risks. Customer concentration is another major risk”

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Delphi Technologies posted mixed second-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. The company looks strong on the back of its vast geographic presence, especially from the opportunities in Asia Pacific region and China. Regional presence coupled with its diversified and innovative product portfolio with updated technologies strengthen its client base. The aftermarket business generates stable recurring revenues. However, Delphi Technologies’ operation in the global automotive component supply industry remains a concern. The industry is subject to stiff competition, rapid technological changes, short product life cycles and cyclical and reduced consumer demand patterns. Declining business from light duty diesel is expected to hurt Delphi Technologies’ prospects. High debt and seasonality are other major headwinds. The company has underperformed its industry year-to-date.”

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Diamond Offshore’s technologically advanced and versatile drilling fleet enables it to stay ahead of its peers in a market, where offshore rig demand is expected to surge through 2025. At the end of the second quarter of 2018, the company had a total contracted backlog of $2.2 billion, reflecting 23 rig years of work. This not only reflects steady demand from clients but also offers an unmatched level of earnings and cash flow visibility. The cost-control initiatives of Diamond Offshore are also promising. However, the companyis facing pressure on top line. While oil prices have improved over the last year, the company’s revenues have failed to register a positive change. In the trailing 12 months the company’s revenues fell 14.1%. It has also expressed concern relating to reduced EBITDA margin as customers try to seal the deal at the ongoing rates for future works. Therefore a cautious stance should be maintained on the stock.”

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hertz Global performed encouragingly in the second quarter of 2018. The company reported narrower-than-expected loss in the quarter. Moreover, loss was narrower than that incurred a year-ago. Results were aided by higher revenues, which increased 7.4% year over year. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Impressive performances of the U.S. and International Rental Car segments drove the top line. However, increase in operating expenses is a concern. With the company investing heavily in its turnaround plan, the bottom line is under pressure. Moreover, competition from private players like Uber in addition to other car-sharing and ride-hailing services is hurting the company. Its high debt levels are also concerning. Due to these headwinds, shares of Hertz Global have shed more than 11% of their value so far this year.”

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Michael Kors have risen and outpaced the industry in the past one month. The stock got a boost following the company’s positive earnings and sales surprise streak for the sixth quarter in row, when it posted solid first-quarter fiscal 2019 results driven by robust performance of the Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo brands. As a result, management provided an upbeat view for the fiscal. However, the subdued outlook for the second quarter with earnings projection coming in below analysts’ expectations alarmed investor. Moreover, wholesale and licensing revenues are also likely to decline during the second quarter and fiscal year. Nevertheless, Michael Kors has been constantly deploying resources to expand product offerings, opening new stores and upgrade e-commerce platform. The company’s project Runway 2020 strategic plan, which focuses on product innovation, brand engagement and customer experience, is progressing well.”

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Navigant reported strong second-quarter 2018 results surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both earnings and revenues. The company's Energy segment continues to expand over time through investments in hiring, solution development and acquisitions. The company continues to invest in technology infrastructure to augment its technology-based service offerings so that it can efficiently meet the changing demands of its clients. Navigant is also developing data analytic tools across multiple groups to meet the growing demand for technology-enabled solutions. Shares of Navigant outperformed its industry in the past year. However, Navigant 's operation in a highly labor-intensive sector remains a concern. Further, it continues to face challenges on both the domestic and international fronts due to difficulties in managing and staffing foreign operations.”

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ProAssurance Corporation’s earnings per share of 48 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.3% and improved 20% year over year, backed by growth across its three operating segments along with overall renewal pricing. Its core business has been witnessing a substantial improvement over the past few quarters. It has significantly achieved inorganic growth via successful acquisitions and integration of companies. Its top line has also remained consistently strong on the back of a solid premium income. However, volatility in premium retention pertaining to the company’s physician business has impacted its margins adversely too. While growing expenses also persistently burden the company’s bottom line, declining investment income has been affecting its revenues.”

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Prothena’s wider-than-expected loss in the second quarter was disappointing. We expect investors’ focus to remain on pipeline updates as the company has no approved product in its portfolio yet. The license agreement with Roche for prasinezumab is big positive as it not only boosts Prothena’s pipeline development but also provides it with funds in the form of research reimbursement and milestone payments. The company also entered into an agreement with Celgene to develop its pipeline which should boost investor sentiment given the latter’s expertise. However, Prothena suffered a major setback with the discontinuation of development of lead candidate NEOD001. Moreover, due to disappointing data from a phase Ib study, the company will not advance PRX003 into mid-stage development. Consequently, the company has decided to reduce its workforce by 57%. Shares have performed worse than the industry in the year so far.”

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Snap’s user base declined sequentially in the second quarter. Management attributed the decline to the redesign of the application. The decline is a concern as it makes the platform less attractive to advertisers. Moreover, increasing competition from Facebook’s Instagram continues to negatively impact user base growth. Shares of Snap have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, advertising revenues grew in the quarter driven by strong international growth. The shift from auction to programmatic has worked wonders for Snap, although continuing price decline is a concern. Nevertheless, Snap’s strategy of bringing in new features to attract more users and advertisers is positive. Snapchat has become the most preferred social networking medium among teenagers, which is a major growth driver.”

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. is one of the world’s leading marketers of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. The Company’s portfolio of highly recognized brands includes Merrell, Sperry, Hush Puppies, Saucony, Wolverine, Keds, Stride Rite, Sebago, Chaco, Bates, HYTEST, and Soft Style. The Company also is the global footwear licensee of popular brands including Cat, Harley-Davidson. The Company’s products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 200 countries and territories. “

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

