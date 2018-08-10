Analysts Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Price Target at $89.89

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 100,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $7,918,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,481,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 12,292 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $983,482.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,577,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,592 shares of company stock worth $9,410,901 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,788,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,486,000 after acquiring an additional 172,587 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,855,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,144,000 after acquiring an additional 776,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,743,000 after acquiring an additional 58,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment opened at $79.06 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 1.04.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

