Analysts Set Shopify Inc (SHOP) PT at $156.54

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.84.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “$173.26” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.30. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.