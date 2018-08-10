Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) PT at $142.00

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on RenaissanceRe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.78. The stock had a trading volume of 137,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $604.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -15.81%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $148,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,775.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 705.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,454,000 after acquiring an additional 546,692 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 521.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after buying an additional 500,604 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,483,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,443,000 after buying an additional 325,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 94.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,252,000 after buying an additional 313,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 435.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 368,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,346,000 after buying an additional 299,777 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.